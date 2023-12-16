2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce March Madness Resume | December 18
What are Texas A&M-Commerce's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|166
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
In its best win of the season, which took place on November 17, Texas A&M-Commerce beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 81 in the RPI) by a score of 57-54. Tommie Lewis amassed a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in the game versus Saint Joseph's (PA).
Next best wins
- 101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 271/RPI) on December 11
- 97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has the 36th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.
- Commerce has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
