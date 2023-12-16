The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPNU.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK JaKobe Coles: 15.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Micah Peavy: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Anderson III: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arizona State Players to Watch

TCU vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison

TCU Rank TCU AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank 5th 91.7 Points Scored 66.5 319th 78th 66.1 Points Allowed 66.2 82nd 69th 36.1 Rebounds 33.3 178th 108th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.3 237th 255th 6.6 3pt Made 5.7 312th 2nd 22.1 Assists 12.5 227th 227th 12.6 Turnovers 10.3 67th

