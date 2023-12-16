2024 NCAA Bracketology: SFA March Madness Resume | December 18
What are SFA's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on SFA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How SFA ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|133
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA's best wins
On November 20 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in the RPI rankings, SFA claimed its signature win of the season, a 92-68 victory at a neutral site. Jalil Beaubrun, as the top point-getter in the victory over Drake, tallied 14 points, while Nana Antwi-Boasiako was second on the squad with 13.
Next best wins
- 86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on November 19
- 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on December 2
- 96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on November 13
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SFA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- According to the RPI, SFA has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, SFA gets the 128th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The 'Jacks have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Reviewing SFA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
SFA's next game
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Mexico State Aggies
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming SFA games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.