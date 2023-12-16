Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
One game on Saturday's college basketball schedule features a Southland team, the matchup between the Tarleton State Texans and the McNeese Cowgirls.
Southland Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tarleton State Texans at McNeese Cowgirls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
