The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) aim to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

SMU vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

SMU has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 193rd.

The Mustangs' 74.4 points per game are just one fewer point than the 75.4 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.4 points, SMU is 4-0.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).

At home, SMU sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

