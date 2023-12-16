Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his previous game (December 14 loss against the Kings), put up 43 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 31.5 31.0 32.5
Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.3
Assists 6.5 6.4 6.8
PRA -- 42.9 43.6
PR -- 36.5 36.8
3PM 0.5 1.1 0.7

Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nuggets

  • This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.8% of his team's total makes.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
  • The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.
  • On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 110.5 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.
  • On the boards, the Nuggets are ninth in the NBA, conceding 43 rebounds per game.
  • Allowing 25 assists per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.
  • Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
10/29/2023 28 7 4 7 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.