Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his previous game (December 14 loss against the Kings), put up 43 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.0 32.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.8 PRA -- 42.9 43.6 PR -- 36.5 36.8 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.7



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 24.8% of his team's total makes.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 110.5 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ninth in the NBA, conceding 43 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 28 7 4 7 0 0 1

