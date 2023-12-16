The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks' 66.2 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.

Sam Houston is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 66.2 points.

The Bearkats put up 73.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 84.3 the Mavericks give up.

Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.

The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.4%).

The Mavericks' 38.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bearkats have conceded.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%

12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Diana Rosenthal: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Sydnee Kemp: 12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 48.1 FG%

