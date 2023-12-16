How to Watch Rice vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (4-6) will visit the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rice vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- Rice has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Owls are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons sit at 332nd.
- The 73.5 points per game the Owls score are 8.2 fewer points than the Demons allow (81.7).
- Rice is 2-1 when scoring more than 81.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Rice scored 8.9 more points per game (81.1) than it did away from home (72.2).
- The Owls allowed 73.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.5 away from home.
- When playing at home, Rice made 0.4 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 80-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.