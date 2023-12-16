NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today.
How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|MSG,MSG 2,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Boston Bruins at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|NESN,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|BSSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|NBCS-CA,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
