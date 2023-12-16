Chet Holmgren and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-123 loss to the Kings, Holmgren put up 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Let's look at Holmgren's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.9 16.7 Rebounds 7.5 8.0 8.0 Assists -- 2.4 2.0 PRA -- 27.3 26.7 PR -- 24.9 24.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Nuggets

Holmgren is responsible for taking 12.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

He's taken 4.1 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per contest.

Conceding 43 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 26 19 4 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.