The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -3.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Five of Baylor's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The Bears have gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Baylor (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 33.9% more often than Michigan State (3-5-0) this year.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 91.1 163.4 67.6 132.4 149.8 Michigan State 72.3 163.4 64.8 132.4 142.5

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).

When Baylor puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0 Michigan State 3-5-0 0-1 2-6-0

Baylor vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Michigan State 14-3 Home Record 12-2 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

