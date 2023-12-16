Two streaking squads meet when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of eight in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score an average of 73.9 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.
  • Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Bears average 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).
  • Baylor has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 52.9 points.
  • Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
  • The Bears shoot 48.7% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow defensively.
  • The Hurricanes make 49% of their shots from the field, just 11.6% more than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%
  • Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon W 71-51 Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence - Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court

