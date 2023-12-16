Baylor vs. Michigan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|143.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-3.5)
|143.5
|-154
|+128
Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Baylor has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Bears games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
- Michigan State is 3-5-0 ATS this year.
- This year, games featuring the Spartans have hit the over just twice.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Baylor's national championship odds (+2000) place it eighth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
- The Bears were +4000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +1600 at the start to +2500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
