The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 183rd.

The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).

Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Baylor fared better at home last season, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game on the road.

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).

Looking at three-pointers, Baylor fared better at home last season, sinking 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule