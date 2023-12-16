How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning stretch when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- In games Baylor shoots higher than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The 91.1 points per game the Bears put up are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- When Baylor scores more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in away games (71.1).
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 on the road.
- Baylor drained 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
