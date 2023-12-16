How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- LSU vs Texas (12:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Kansas vs Indiana (12:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Houston vs Texas A&M (2:30 PM ET | December 16)
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 52% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The Bears record 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans give up.
- When Baylor puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Baylor averaged 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).
- At home, the Bears surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than away from home (75.9).
- Baylor drained 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged in road games (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
