Saturday's game between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) squaring off at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bears enter this matchup following a 99-37 win over Delaware State on Thursday.

In their last game on Thursday, the Bears earned a 99-37 victory against Delaware State. The Hurricanes' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 75-70 victory against DePaul. In the Bears' win, Bella Fontleroy led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding 11 rebounds and one assist). Jasmyne Roberts totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Hurricanes.

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Bears secured the 84-77 win at home on November 14.

The Bears have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

The Bears have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 113) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 120) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 234) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Hurricanes registered their best win of the season, a 74-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings.

The Hurricanes have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Miami (FL) has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 164) on November 26

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 225) on November 24

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 228) on November 12

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +281 scoring differential, topping opponents by 35.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and are giving up 55.1 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per contest (21st in college basketball).

