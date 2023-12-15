Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Zandt County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you reside in Van Zandt County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Van Zandt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
