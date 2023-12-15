The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats are shooting 42.9% from the field, two% lower than the 44.9% the Bearkats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Texas State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 109th.
  • The Bobcats' 68.9 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Bearkats allow to opponents.
  • Texas State is 4-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas State put up more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (63.9) last season.
  • The Bobcats conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
  • Texas State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ UT Arlington W 73-66 College Park Center
11/30/2023 @ Texas L 77-58 Moody Center
12/11/2023 Jarvis Christian W 107-58 Strahan Arena
12/15/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 LeTourneau - Strahan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

