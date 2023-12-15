How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Juventus and Genoa CFC hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Serie A action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Genoa CFC vs Juventus
Juventus makes the trip to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-110)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+340)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.