The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 133.5.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -5.5 133.5

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston and its opponents have scored more than 133.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

The average total in Sam Houston's outings this year is 144.1, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bearkats' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Sam Houston has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bearkats are 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sam Houston has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 7 70% 72.7 141.6 71.4 140.8 138.8 Texas State 7 87.5% 68.9 141.6 69.4 140.8 137

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats put up only 3.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Bobcats allow (69.4).

When Sam Houston scores more than 69.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 5-5-0 2-2 7-3-0 Texas State 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston Texas State 12-1 Home Record 4-10 11-6 Away Record 7-7 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

