Sam Houston vs. Texas State December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (3-5) meet the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
Sam Houston vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|Sam Houston Rank
|Sam Houston AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|213th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|64.1
|339th
|226th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|174th
|126th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|292nd
|90th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|60th
|151st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|3.3
|361st
|121st
|14.4
|Assists
|9.5
|348th
|282nd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|94th
