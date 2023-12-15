Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sabine County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Sabine County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sabine County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Sabine High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Groveton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.