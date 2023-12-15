Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Parker County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenville High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
