Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lavaca County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rice Consolidated High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.