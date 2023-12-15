Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Port Neches-Groves High School at Orangefield High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15

4:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Orange, TX

Orange, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen Academy at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

United High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 15

6:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Beaumont United