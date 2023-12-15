Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gonzales County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Gonzales County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Gonzales County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nordheim High School at Waelder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waelder, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
