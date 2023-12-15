Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Frio County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Frio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearsall High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dilley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.