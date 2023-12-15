Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dawson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Dawson County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dawson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sands High School at All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.