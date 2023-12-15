Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Callahan County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miles High School at Cross Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cross Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
