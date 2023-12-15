The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Anderson County, Texas today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkhart High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Franklin, TX

Franklin, TX Conference: 3A - District 20

3A - District 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitehouse High School at Palestine High School