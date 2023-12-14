How to Watch the UTSA vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 86.4 points per game are 23.9 more points than the 62.5 the Roadrunners give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- UTSA has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.
- The Roadrunners average only 4.8 more points per game (64.6) than the Cougars give up (59.8).
- UTSA is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
- Houston has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- This season the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars make 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Roadrunners' defensive field-goal percentage.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%
- Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%
- Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 63-56
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|L 65-57
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UTEP
|W 90-66
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Houston
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
