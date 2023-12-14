The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.