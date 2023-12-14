Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) going head-to-head at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Islanders, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 14.

The Islanders beat the Vaqueros 69-46 on Tuesday when they last played.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 61

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros haven't defeated a single D1 opponent this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

The Vaqueros have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

UT Rio Grande Valley has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Iyana Dorsey: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have been outscored by 13.3 points per game (scoring 57.8 points per game to rank 303rd in college basketball while giving up 71.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball) and have a -107 scoring differential overall.

