Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Golden 1 Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

NBCS-CA and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: -108) 0.5 (Over: -213)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.1 lower than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Thursday's over/under for Chet Holmgren is 17.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 17.

His per-game rebound average of 7.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +152)

The 11.7 points Josh Giddey scores per game are 1.2 more than his over/under on Thursday (10.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Giddey has picked up 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

He makes 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104)

Thursday's points prop bet for Sabonis has been set at 18.5 points. That's equal to his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +124)

De'Aaron Fox is scoring 29.5 points per game, which equals Thursday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Fox's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

