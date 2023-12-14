The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in NBA, 30.4 points per game) when they try to overcome De'Aaron Fox (sixth in league, 29.5) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.

The Thunder score only 3.5 more points per game (120.4) than the Kings give up (116.9).

When it scores more than 116.9 points, Oklahoma City is 12-2.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder score more points per game at home (123.8) than away (116.3), but also concede more at home (117.5) than away (107.2).

Oklahoma City is conceding more points at home (117.5 per game) than away (107.2).

The Thunder collect 0.7 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (25.0).

Thunder Injuries