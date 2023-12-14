Thunder vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the league's best scorers square off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 29.5 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 241.5.
Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|241.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 241.5 points in nine of 22 outings.
- The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 233.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Oklahoma City has compiled a 16-6-0 record against the spread.
- The Thunder have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 3-3 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
Thunder vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|9
|40.9%
|116.3
|236.7
|116.9
|229.7
|233.2
|Thunder
|9
|40.9%
|120.4
|236.7
|112.8
|229.7
|230.2
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Thunder have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.
- This year, Oklahoma City is 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-2-0 ATS (.800).
- The Thunder's 120.4 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 116.9 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 12-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 116.9 points.
Thunder vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|16-6
|7-2
|13-9
|Kings
|12-10
|7-8
|12-10
Thunder vs. Kings Point Insights
|Thunder
|Kings
|120.4
|116.3
|5
|9
|12-2
|10-5
|12-2
|12-3
|112.8
|116.9
|11
|21
|10-3
|11-4
|9-4
|11-4
