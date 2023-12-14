A pair of the league's best scorers square off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 29.5 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 241.5.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 241.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 241.5 points in nine of 22 outings.

The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 233.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Oklahoma City has compiled a 16-6-0 record against the spread.

The Thunder have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oklahoma City has a record of 3-3 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Thunder vs Kings Additional Info

Thunder vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 9 40.9% 116.3 236.7 116.9 229.7 233.2 Thunder 9 40.9% 120.4 236.7 112.8 229.7 230.2

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Thunder have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 outings.

This year, Oklahoma City is 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-2-0 ATS (.800).

The Thunder's 120.4 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 116.9 the Kings allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 12-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall when it scores more than 116.9 points.

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Splits

Thunder and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 16-6 7-2 13-9 Kings 12-10 7-8 12-10

Thunder vs. Kings Point Insights

Thunder Kings 120.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 12-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-5 12-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-3 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.9 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-4 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-4

