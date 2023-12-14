Thunder vs. Kings December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (10-7) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Chet Holmgren is putting up 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He's draining 53.7% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Thunder are receiving 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.
- Jalen Williams is putting up 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posts 18.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the field.
- De'Aaron Fox averages 30.7 points, 4.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.3% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk posts 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevin Huerter puts up 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Keegan Murray posts 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field and 28.7% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per game.
Thunder vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Thunder
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|119.4
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.9
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.5%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|39.8%
