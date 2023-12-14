Thunder vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) match up against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (13-9) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSOK.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Thunder vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-1.5)
|241.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Kings (-1.5)
|242.5
|-122
|+104
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder vs Kings Additional Info
Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.9 (21st in the NBA).
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (12th in league).
- These teams are scoring 236.7 points per game between them, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 229.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento is 12-10-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City is 16-6-0 ATS this season.
Thunder and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+4000
|+1800
|-
|Kings
|+4000
|+1600
|-
