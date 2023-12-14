Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M-CC coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on December 14.

The Islanders beat the Vaqueros 69-46 on Tuesday when they last met.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 61

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Texas State Bobcats, who rank No. 135 in our computer rankings, 60-52.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vaqueros are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 135) on November 26

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 289) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG% Paige Allen: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Mireia Aguado: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG% Violeta Verano: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and giving up 59.6 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential.

