Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (13-9) face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Thursday, December 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1083.5
|964.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|51.6
|43.9
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, making 55.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 120.4 points per game, fifth in league, and conceding 112.8 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +166 scoring differential.
- The 41.0 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 26th in the NBA, 5.8 fewer than the 46.8 its opponents pull down.
- The Thunder connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.1% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
- Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in NBA) while forcing 15.9 (first in league).
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Domantas Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.2 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- The Kings have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.9 (21st in the NBA).
- The 43.7 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the NBA. Its opponents record 43.9 per outing.
- The Kings knock down 15.0 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.0 more than their opponents (12.0).
- Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (17th in the league) while committing 13.0 (12th in NBA play).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.7
|-2.9
|Usage Percentage
|32.3%
|22.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.1%
|61.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.6%
|19.4%
|Assist Pct
|31.4%
|29.9%
