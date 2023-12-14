Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent showing, had 30 points, seven assists and three steals in a 134-120 win over the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.4 32.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.5 PRA -- 42.1 43.1 PR -- 35.9 36.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Kings

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 11.2 per game, which account for 21.9% and 24.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.1 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.9 points per contest.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Kings allow 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings are the ninth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 38 33 7 5 0 2 2

