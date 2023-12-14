Marquette vs. St. Thomas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. St. Thomas matchup.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-24.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-24.5)
|143.5
|-10000
|+2400
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over just twice.
- St. Thomas has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- Games featuring the Tommies have hit the over just once this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
