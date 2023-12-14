The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.7% the Warhawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Lamar has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks sit at 12th.

The Cardinals score an average of 82.1 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 70.1 the Warhawks give up.

Lamar has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (76.2).

Lamar drained more 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32.0%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule