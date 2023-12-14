Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (4-5) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) going head to head at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 73, UL Monroe 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-0.3)

Lamar (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Lamar is 5-2-0 against the spread this season compared to UL Monroe's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Cardinals' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Warhawks' games have gone over.

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 82.1 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 78.7 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The 39.7 rebounds per game Lamar averages rank 66th in college basketball, and are 3.6 more than the 36.1 its opponents record per outing.

Lamar connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

The Cardinals' 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 163rd in college basketball, and the 91.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

Lamar and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 13.3 per game (284th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (62nd in college basketball action).

