The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams included, take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Williams had 15 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-120 win versus the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.8 19.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.5 PRA -- 25.7 26.3 PR -- 22 22.8 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.3



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Kings

Williams is responsible for attempting 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.8 per game.

Williams is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 116.9 points per game.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Kings concede 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Williams vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 31 14 5 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.