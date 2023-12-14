The Houston Cougars (7-1) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 86.4 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 62.5 the Roadrunners allow.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Houston is 7-0.

UTSA has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.

The 64.6 points per game the Roadrunners average are just 4.8 more points than the Cougars give up (59.8).

UTSA is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Houston has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

This season the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.2 higher than the Roadrunners have given up.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Bria Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) N'Yah Boyd: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Kamryn Jones: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Maliyah Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Houston Schedule