Houston vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (7-1) against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.
In their last game on Tuesday, the Cougars secured an 89-42 win against Texas Southern.
Houston vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 71, UTSA 65
Other Big 12 Predictions
Houston Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars defeated the Air Force Falcons, who are ranked No. 192 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 99-61, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Houston is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
Houston 2023-24 Best Wins
- 99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 192) on November 10
- 106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 228) on November 19
- 86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 229) on December 8
- 106-65 at home over Sam Houston (No. 231) on November 14
- 79-59 at home over Florida A&M (No. 294) on December 3
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Bria Patterson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- N'Yah Boyd: 10.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
- Kamryn Jones: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Maliyah Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars put up 86.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +213 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.6 points per game.
