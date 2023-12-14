Chet Holmgren and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Holmgren, in his last game, had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 134-120 win over the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Holmgren, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.0 18.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.9 Assists -- 2.5 2.4 PRA -- 27.3 29.2 PR -- 24.8 26.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Holmgren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Holmgren has made 6.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.1.

Conceding 116.9 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Kings give up 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the NBA.

The Kings allow 27.1 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chet Holmgren vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 30 12 7 1 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.