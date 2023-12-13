Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is one of two games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that features a Southland team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|12:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lamar Cardinals at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.